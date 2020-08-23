India’s virus caseload tops 3 million as disease moves south

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have passed 3 million, with the country reporting the world’s biggest daily jump in new infections as the disease continues to spread from cities to rural areas. The number of new cases has reached a plateau in the capital New Delhi and the financial center of Mumbai, where serological surveys used to measure the extent of disease in a population show the virus has achieved widespread prevalence. Now the virus is marching through rural areas in northern India, assisted by high poverty rates and minimal health resources, and in southern states, where the population is wealthier but also older.