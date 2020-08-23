Isles face Flyers in 2nd round after sweeping season series

The New York Islanders had their way with Philadelphia during the regular season, scoring five goals twice and outlasting them in a shootout of a third victory. The Islanders are not expecting an easy path through the second round of the NHL playoffs against the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded team. Game 1 is Monday night in Toronto. The Dallas Stars will shoot for a 2-0 lead against the banged-up Colorado Avalanche in their Western Conference second-round series in Edmonton, Alberta.