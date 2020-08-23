Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall, 1 killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say one of three people who were shot inside a mall has died. The Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred Sunday outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the suspect and at least one of the victims may have known each other. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says a male victim died. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The conditions of the other two people who were shot were not immediately released. Police also have not released further details about the suspect.