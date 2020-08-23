Lithuanians form human chain to back democracy in Belarus

MEDIKINNAI, Lithuania (AP) — More than 50,000 Lithuanians have joined hands in a human chain stretching 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital of Vilinus to the Belarus border to express solidarity with their neighbor’s dramatic struggle for democracy. The massive event, dubbed “the Freedom Way” resembled another historic event on August 23, 1989. Then over 1 million people in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania formed the Baltic Way, a human chain stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn, to demand an end to the Soviet occupation. The message Sunday was similar: The people of Belarus deserve elections that are free, fair and democratic. Protests have roiled Belarus after its authoritarian leader was awarded a sixth term in office in an election that protesters say was rigged.