Multiple confirmed coronavirus cases among staff at Johnson City Central School District

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Central School District says they have been working with the Department of Health (DOH) in Broome County to address a number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members.

The Broome County DOH has advised that any person who came within direct contact with someone who has tested positive for ten minutes or longer, or within six feet of them, should quarantine for the recommended 14 day period.

Officials of the DOH have conducted contact tracing with staff members who possibly have had contact with anyone afflicted and have advised them on the next steps to take to ensure safety.

The Johnson City Central School District says they are continuing to monitor the situation and notify staff members of any possible interruptions to the school schedule in a statement issued on their website.