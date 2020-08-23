Philadelphia begins playoff series against New York

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Philadelphia and New York begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders to begin the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. Philadelphia went 3-0 against Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 against conference opponents. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Jakub Voracek has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel: day to day (undislcosed).

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.