Police: Man arrested after firing shotgun at officer

NORTH WALES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after allegedly firings shots at police officers in a suburban Philadelphia backyard, but no one was injured. Authorities in Montgomery County’s Upper Gwynedd Township said officers responded shortly after noon to a report of a suspicious man in a backyard. WCAU-TV reports that the man, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, asked the homeowner for water and then began drinking from a garden hose, then began roaming through other properties until police arrived. Police said he fled but then turned and allegedly fired a shotgun toward one of the officers, who wasn’t hit. The man was then taken into custody.