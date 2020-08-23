Vacationers, migrants drive Italy’s surge in COVID cases

ROME (AP) — Sicily’s governor has ordered all migrants to be transferred from the island by Monday, part of a push-back by Italian regions alarmed by last week’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Vacationers returning from Mediterranean Sea resorts abroad as well as on the Italian island of Sardinia have also accounted for a sharp rise in daily new infections. On Saturday, Italy registered 1,071 new cases, the highest daily number since mid-May. That comes only weeks after the nation had seen the number of daily new infections plunge to about 200. The region including Rome surpassed hard-hit Lombardy for the highest daily new caseload, as returning travelers are getting tested at Rome airports and ports.