Woman died, man injured in Pennsylvania fire

HALIFAX, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died and a man was injured after a fire in a Pennsylvania home. Fire crews were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to Dee Court Dauphin County’s Jackson Township and found the home engulfed in flames. State police say a 67-year-old woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom and was found dead after firefighters entered the home. Police said a 72-year-old male resident was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries. A state police fire marshal is investigating along with the criminal investigation unit and the county coroner.