76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown a day after his seventh season ended in a postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they weren’t even close. The firing of Brown was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The team says it will begin a search for a new coach immediately.