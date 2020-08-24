A year after Elijah McClain’s death, activists want charges

DENVER (AP) — A year after Elijah McClain was stopped by police in suburban Denver on his way home from the store, people are celebrating his life as well as calling for justice. People gathered on a football field on Sunday night in Denver to dance and sing and to call for the officers who confronted him to be charged. Last year, a district attorney said he could not pursue criminal charges because an autopsy did not determine how McClain died. However, the state attorney general is taking another look at whether to pursue charges in one of several investigations related to McClain’s death.