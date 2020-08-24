Abram, Simmons among 2nd-year players poised for breakouts

Johnathan Abram’s physical play and loud talking made him a player Jon Gruden felt would be a tone-setter for the Raiders defense last season. Instead, the rookie safety injured his shoulder in the season opener and didn’t play again last season. Now Abram is one of several second-year players poised for a breakout season in 2020. Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, Pittsburgh receiver Dionate Johnson, New England edge rusher Chase Winovich and Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger are also on that list.