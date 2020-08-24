Austria expels Russian diplomat, Moscow responds in kind

BERLIN (AP) — Austria says it is expelling a Russian diplomat, and Russia has responded swiftly by declaring an Austrian diplomat persona non grata. The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that Austria’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a diplomat at the Russian Embassy is being ordered to leave and that his behavior was not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The ministry said it would not give further details. Austrian daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the diplomat has until Sept. 1 to leave. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said later Monday it had declared an unidentified Austrian diplomat persona non grata in response to Austria’s move.