Bail denied again to Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean journalist who has been held in prison for more than a month has been denied bail for the third time, while police continue arresting government critics. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono should remain in jail, a Harare magistrate ruled Monday. Chin’ono is awaiting trial for allegedly encouraging people to participate in an anti-government demonstration planned for July 31, but which was foiled by police and military. He has been in custody since his arrest on July 20. His trial date has not yet been set but he will return to court for a routine remand hearing in September.