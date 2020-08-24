Brown’s future in jeopardy after 76ers suffer early exit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Brown’s job is jeopardy after the Philadelphia 76ers made an early exit in the playoffs. The Sixers were swept by Boston in the first round. The 76ers had expectations to win the Eastern Conference. They made the semifinals each of the last two seasons. All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to return. Simmons was sidelined with a knee injury and Embiid was tasked with carrying the franchise toward an unlikely title. The 76ers haven’t won an NBA championship since 1983.