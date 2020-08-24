Burkina Faso army blamed for extrajudicial torture, deaths

FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military is facing growing accusations that soldiers have tortured and killed civilians accused of aiding Islamic extremists. Analysts say the army is ill-equipped and under-trained and scrambling to stem the spread of jihadist violence that’s ravaging the West African country. Five men who say they survived one military round-up insist they have no links to extremists but were tortured anyway. Burkina Faso’s military has suggested that the assailants were not soldiers but men who stole army uniforms. The allegations of rights abuses highlight the instability caused by the spread of extremist violence in Burkina Faso and the surrounding countries of West Africa’s Sahel region.