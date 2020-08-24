Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says that the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service has been “relieved of duty for the time being” after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating Danish laws. Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service in 2015. Two other senior DDIS employees who weren’t identified were relieved of their duties at the agency, which also handles military intelligence. The Danish Intelligence Oversight Board said the foreign intelligence service “had withheld key and crucial information” and given “incorrect information on matters” regarding its work. Denmark’s defense minister said Monday that having confidence in the intelligence community was “absolutely vital.”