Ex-teacher accused of sexually abusing prep school student

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A former math teacher at a prestigious New Hampshire prep school has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student numerous times over several years. Fifty-eight-year-old Szczesny Kaminski was arrested Monday on three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault. Authorities say Kaminski assaulted the unidentified Phillips Exeter Academy student between 2013 and 2015. Kaminski is being held on prevention detention and a bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the Brentwood Circuit Court. Exeter is one of several prep schools in New England rocked by sexual misconduct claims going back decades, mostly involving former staffers.