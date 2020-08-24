First lady opens student art exhibit on women’s suffrage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is marking the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote with an art exhibit based on works by students from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The first lady was using Monday’s event — on the opening day of the Republican National Convention — to promote certain aspects of her husband’s record on women’s issues. Polls show President Donald Trump facing a growing deficit with female voters heading into the November election. The first lady has unveiled the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit in front of the White House. The exhibit will also be available online.