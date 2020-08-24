Gov. Cuomo provides guidance on high school sports

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on high school sports during his daily press briefing today.

Cuomo announced low-risk sports can begin on September 21, but full-contact sports, including football, cannot play games. Cuomo gave full-contact sports permission to practice.

New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas tweeted he will meet with Section Executive Directors and the COVID Task Force tomorrow.

