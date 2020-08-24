Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Brown’s job is jeopardy after the Philadelphia 76ers made an early exit in the playoffs. The Sixers were swept by Boston in the first round. The 76ers had expectations to win the Eastern Conference. They made the semifinals each of the last two seasons. All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to return. Simmons was sidelined with a knee injury and Embiid was tasked with carrying the franchise toward an unlikely title. The 76ers haven’t won an NBA championship since 1983.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106. Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with Toronto. Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round, potentially putting coach Brett Brown’s future in jeopardy.

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Alec Bohm homered, Philadelphia’s bullpen turned in a rare strong performance and the Phillies snapped a five-game skid with a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Slumping Gregory Polanco’s bat showed signs of life for a second straight day as his two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep. Polanco connected off David Phelps for his fourth homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. It was Polanco’s second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151. The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — 76ers forward Tobias Harris has returned to Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff matchup with Boston after bloodying his face in a fall. Harris was trying to contest a shot by Jayson Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face. The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared after a concussion evaluation. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter with a bandage over his eye.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders had their way with Philadelphia during the regular season, scoring five goals twice and outlasting them in a shootout of a third victory. The Islanders are not expecting an easy path through the second round of the NHL playoffs against the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded team. Game 1 is Monday night in Toronto. The Dallas Stars will shoot for a 2-0 lead against the banged-up Colorado Avalanche in their Western Conference second-round series in Edmonton, Alberta.