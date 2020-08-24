J Balvin, Roddy Ricch no longer performing at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch and Colombian superstar J Balvin will no longer perform at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards. Ricch said his performance was being scrapped “due to COVID compliance issues.” A representative for Balvin, who revealed he contracted COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, confirmed he would no longer perform at the event. The MTV VMAs will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show was originally supposed to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City. Others set to perform include Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, Maluma and Doja Cat.