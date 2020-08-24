Jim Bakker gets PPP loans during legal fight on fraud claims

Jim Bakker and Morningside USA, his ministry in Blue Eye, Missouri, are among the most high-profile religious institutions receiving U.S. government pandemic hardship loans known as Paycheck Protection Program funds. Loan applicants were asked to certify that they weren’t engaged in any activity that is illegal under federal, state or local law. Bakker is currently involved in two state attorneys general lawsuits alleging he engaged in deceptive practices by touting purported health benefits of a silver product on The Jim Bakker Show — including a suggestion it could be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection, something the FDA says is false.