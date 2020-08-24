Mali junta wants to hold off on elections until 2023

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The military junta that overthrew Mali’s president wants to put off new elections for three years, as the international community pressed for an immediate return to civilian rule. West African regional mediators are pressing for an immediate return to civilian rule. But an official in the talks said the coup leaders want to prepare a new constitution before holding any vote. The junta’s proposal will likely be rejected by West African regional mediators and former colonizer France: It’s more than double the time it took to hold a vote after a similar coup in 2012, and would allow the soldiers who overthrew a democratically elected president to remain in power for years.