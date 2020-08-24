New changes to ensure your vote counts in November’s General Election

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued five executive orders to make sure your voice and vote counts this November.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local board of elections officials are having to prepare for some changes when it comes to voting. One of the five executive orders mandates BOEs to send a mailing to voters with deadlines and instructions on getting an absentee ballot.

"How to complete the ballot and the envelope, particularly signing the envelope, that was a problem with the primaries," said Broome County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Dan Reynolds.

You will also see another change on absentee ballots. New York State plans to redesign the ballot to make it more clear and eliminate confusion on where the voter signs.

"A lot of people voted at the last minute, they didn't sign it, and the vote did not count," said Reynolds.

With the state now allowing COVID-19 as an excuse under "temporary illness" to vote absentee, the Broome County Board of Elections estimates they will see more mail-in ballots than ever before. Executive orders mandate that the Board of Elections report staffing plans, and take steps to be ready to count votes as soon as possible.

"We'll have to staff up, so we'll be hiring. We'll have to advise the state well in advance that we've got it under control," said Reynolds.

If you're thinking of voting by absentee, the best advice is to start early.

"I'd just encourage people not to wait until the last second to request an absentee ballot," said Reynolds.

To request an absentee ballot, you will have to request an absentee ballot application from the Broome County Board of Elections. After your request is processed, you will receive an application. Then, you must return that application, and an absentee ballot will be mailed to you. The ballot must be postmarked no later than the day of the General Election.