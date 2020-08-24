Person arrested for entering secure area at RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested a person who illegally entered a secure area hours before the start of the Republican National Convention. RNC security officials said in a tweet Monday that the unidentified person entered the security perimeter near the Charlotte Convention Center. Delegates at the center on Monday formally nominated President Donald Trump for reelection. Security officials said the person didn’t enter an area where delegates were present or disrupt any events. They didn’t say when the transgression happened. He was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who didn’t respond to an email seeking additional information. In addition, five protesters were arrested during demonstrations on Sunday night.