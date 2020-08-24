Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES…

At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buttonwood,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding.

Locations impacted include…

Ralston and Buttonwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH