Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN TIOGA COUNTY…

At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spencer, or 9

miles northwest of Owego, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Owego, Newark Valley, Candor, Catatonk, Weltonville and West Candor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH