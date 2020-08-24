Storms, possibly severe, continue to be in the forecast

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms. Mild and muggy. Wind: SW 3-7 Low: 63-69

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 40% chance of showers or storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the highest threat from any strong to severe storms. Best chance of any storms will be before 3pm. Wind: W->NW 7-12G20 High: 78-82

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 4-8 Low: 49-57





Forecast Discussion:

A weak disturbance moving through the area is keeping a chance of showers and storms in the forecast this evening. A few storms could continue to be strong. Into the overnight the activity decreases and it stays warm and muggy with lows in the 60s.

A cold front moves in Tuesday afternoon and brings much more comfortable weather by later in the day. Showers and some storms are possible ahead of the front. There are some strong winds, and dry air, aloft and any storms could possibly turn strong to severe. The 'most likely' timing of any storms will be late morning through about 3pm. There is some uncertainty and severe weather is NOT guaranteed. The SPC has our area in the SLIGHT risk, which is a 2 out of 5. Later in the afternoon as the front moves through your location, expect much less humid air to arrive. Overnight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday looks great with sun and clouds. Highs climb into the mid 70s. Mugginess and warmth return Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Any storms could be strong to severe.

Friday and Saturday remain unsettled. The chance of rain is 30% Friday and increases to 70% Saturday. Both days will be muggy. More comfortable air returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 70s.