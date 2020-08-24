Strawn prepares for Bearcats debut

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Binghamton native Hanna Strawn is set to make her Bearcats debut on the basketball court this season.

"I am beyond excited, said Strawn. "I think that first moment I hit the court again will be surreal."

After transferring from Siena, the now redshirt sophomore had to sit out all of last season. She was only allowed to practice, which she said helped her grow as a player.

"I learned so much getting to be that person to push everyone really hard in practice. Now that it's my turn to actually be on the court and be in the game, I really missed the game of basketball," said Strawn.

Strawn suffered a torn meniscus toward the end of last season.

"I just always try to have a positive mindset and yeah it's a setback but that just makes for a better comeback and just keep getting stronger," she said.

Strawn is excited to join her teammates on the court and play at a competitive level.

"I live for that, I love playing in game action," said Strawn. "I'm so excited to be back in the college game and the pace of the game and how it's faster. I've been working really hard so I can't wait."

During Strawn's days at Seton she took home all the hardware a high school athlete can. Now, back playing in her hometown she hopes the success is just getting started.

"I can't wait to some some familair faces in the stands and hopefully bring a championshhip back home."