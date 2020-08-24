Trump’s moment: What’s at stake for GOP as convention begins

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Republican Party will try to reintroduce itself to the American electorate this week. It will be no easy task. Over the last four years, the Grand Old Party has been fundamentally redefined by the instinct, attitude and social media posts of the most divisive president in the modern era. Given an opportunity to present a more thoughtful message during this week’s national convention, Trump’s GOP must now decide whether it has the capacity or the willingness to expand its appeal beyond the president’s die-hard base. A collection of Republican officials described this week as a pivotal moment for their party just 10 weeks before Election Day.