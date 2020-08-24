Vestal Public Library gives out back-to-school fall survival kits

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library wants tweens and teens to go back to school safely, so they gave away survival kit bags.

In each bag there is an age appropriate book, bookmarks and other goodies to make the return to school easier.

Bags we're available on a first come, first serve basis and were limited to one per child.

Anna Lake, youth services librarian, says the library wanted to do something since they weren't able to have their in-person programs.

"We shifted our focus on events that people could come in at their own time, pick them up and then leave," Lake said.

The library hands out grab and go kits next week geared for home schooled kids.