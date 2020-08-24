Warm & muggy

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25 (.50”) 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind WSW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with early showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” (.25”) Low 64 (60-68) Wind W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50” (.75”) 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 10-20 mph

It's going to be a warm and muggy day. We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these will linger into the evening, but the chance of showers will decrease.

A cold front will give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It looks like the best chance of precipitation will be late morning-early afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night.

It will be cooler, but more seasonable on the back of the cold front. This front will rebound as a warm front Thursday. This will bring a return of warmer weather. We'll keep the unsettled weather in the forecast for Friday and, as another cold front comes through, Saturday.

Cool, pleasant weather Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

