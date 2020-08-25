AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s stance on suburbs twisted at RNC

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer featured at the Republican National Convention claimed Joe Biden and the Democratic Party want to end zoning for single-family suburban homes, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not what Biden is proposing. The accusation came from Patricia McCloskey. She and husband Mark were celebrated for standing outside their home with guns as racial justice protesters passed. Biden supports a rule revoked by President Donald Trump that required 1,200 jurisdictions receiving federal housing aid to analyze their housing stock and craft plans to combat segregation and discrimination. But the rule didn’t eliminate zoning for single-family suburban homes, and Biden does not support doing so.