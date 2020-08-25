Global stocks rise, spurred by hopes for COVID treatment

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher as investors hang onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with vaccines and treatments being developed. European benchmarks rose in early trading on Tuesday. Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia finished higher. Investors are awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week that he would normally give at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials sometimes generate huge market-moving headlines at the symposium, which is online this year. Tuesday’s rally tracked one overnight on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gained 1%, adding to its all-time high set last week.