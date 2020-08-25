Australia blocks Kirin’s $430M sale of business to Chinese

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government has announced plans to block Kirin Holdings Co.’s 45.6 billion yen ($430 million) sale of its Australian beverage unit to a Chinese company in a development likely to increase strain on Chinese-Australian relations. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday he had advised the buyer China Mengniu Dairy Co. that the sale of the Japanese company’s Australian subsidiary Lion Dairy and Drinks “would be contrary to the national interest.” Frydenberg’s statement did not elaborate. Kirin and China Mengniu Dairy Co. had decided not to continue with the sale, agreed to in November last year, after Frydenberg expressed his preliminary view to block the deal. In practice, such preliminary decisions are final.