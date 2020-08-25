Beyond November: At GOP convention, there’s a 2024 subplot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans this week are focused squarely on their convention’s star, President Donald Trump, and securing his reelection in November. But there’s also plenty of angling for who comes next. Beyond the speeches, the spin and the stagecraft, the Republican National Convention is casting light on the early, largely behind-the-scenes race that is already underway to determine the future of the party after Trump and who will emerge as its 2024 nominee. The convention lineup includes speeches from some of the potential candidates, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Vice President Mike Pence.