Binghamton Police look for 3 female suspects in larceny investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says it needs help identifying three female suspects in an investigation into a larceny complaint.

Police say the larceny occurred at 184 Main St. in Binghamton on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080. Authorities ask callers to reference case number 20-37,696.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Binghamton police are also looking for a male suspect from a larceny that occurred on Aug. 20.