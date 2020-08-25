New COVID-19 mandates on health care facilities get pushback

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is getting pushback from hospitals and criticism from nursing homes after issuing new COVID-19 requirements backed by threats of funding cuts and fines. To check the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it will require facilities to test staff regularly or face fines. Officials also issued a new reporting mandate for hospitals. It included a thinly veiled threat to cut off Medicare and Medicaid funds to facilities that fail to send in certain COVID-19 data daily to the federal Health and Human Services department.