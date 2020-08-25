Weather, reinforcements aid battle against California fires

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Crews aided by better weather and reinforcements with bulldozers made progress penning in massive California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and burned nearly 1,300 homes and other buildings. Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had cleared containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around a quarter of that blaze, which has scorched more than 550 square miles and destroyed more than 930 buildings. To the south, officials said progress was made against a fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Helicopters dropped 200,000 gallons of water on the blaze Monday, making it what one fire official called the best day yet.