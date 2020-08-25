GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans opened Monday night’s prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump doesn’t win a second term. But then two of the Republican Party’s rising stars, both people of color, offered an optimistic view of Trump’s leadership. They cast him as a protector of religious freedom, the nation’s workers and more. Earlier, Trump turned a surprise opening-day appearance at the scaled-down convention into an opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election. That was just moments after delegates nominated him for a second term. Trump vigorously contended that he’s done such a great job as president that the only way he can lose “is if this is a rigged election.”