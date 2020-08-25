Erie-area WWII vets find friendship at 94

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Dick Donnelly and Stuart Garnow could have met 75 years ago, when both men were stationed near Pearl Harbor toward the end of World War II. Donnelly was a Marine who was hospitalized after returning from Iwo Jima, while Garnow was in the Navy, working in a warehouse. But the two 94-year-old men wouldn’t meet until 2016, when Garnow moved into Parkside North East. Donnelly and his wife had moved into the senior living community a few months earlier. Now the two veterans are almost inseparable.