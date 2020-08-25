Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times in a story published Tuesday that his son has “eight holes” in his body. The father said didn’t know if his son’s paralysis would be permanent. The shooting Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video. It ignited new protests over racial injustice across the country. It comes three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police set off demonstrations around the United States. Police did not say why they opened fire.