Former F1 team executive Briatore in hospital with virus

MILAN (AP) — Former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Milan with coronavirus. There has been no official statement from the the San Raffaele hospital but multiple reports in Italy say Briatore’s condition is serious though he is not in intensive care. The 70-year-old Briatore had complained over the past month about the Italian government’s decision to close nightclubs again after the number of new virus cases started rising again. That included Briatore’s Billionaire club in Porto Cervo, which has emerged as a hotspot with about 60 staff members testing positive.