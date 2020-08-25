Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Andy Greene scored his first playoff goal in a decade and the New York Islanders opened their second-round series with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Islanders buzzed early in their first playoff meeting with the rival Flyers since 1987. Then they withstood a second-period flurry and closed it out with three goals in the third. Greene scored in the first period and Varlamov was sharp all night in his second shutout of the 2020 playoffs and the fourth of his postseason career. Game 2 is Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown a day after his seventh season ended in a postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they weren’t even close. The firing of Brown was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The team says it will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Celebrations are in midseason form at Philadelphia Eagles camp. Interceptions and pass breakups get choreographed handshakes and dance routines. Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman, who are competing for the starting spot at nickel cornerback, named one of their elaborate handshakes “gravedigger.” Darius Slay, the biggest addition for a revamped secondary, said he enjoys playing for coach Doug Pederson and the coaching staff in Philadelphia because players are treated like “grown men.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is just fine if the team sticks to the plan that made him an All-Pro last season. Fitzpatrick’s arrival in a trade last September proved to be the spark that helped the Steelers become one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses. Fitzpatrick’s five interceptions tied for the team lead and his two touchdowns helped keep the Steelers in playoff contention until late in the season. The Steelers say Fitzpatrick’s versatility gives them flexibility on defense, but coach Mike Tomlin added they plan to keep Fitzpatrick in his role as the center fielder in the secondary.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired coaching veteran James “Bruiser” Flint as an assistant on John Calipari’s men’s basketball staff. He fills the opening created by Kenny Payne’s departure to the NBA’s New York Knicks. Flint’s 30 years of experience include seven as Calipari’s assistant during a successful stint at UMass, highlighted by the 1996 Final Four run under Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award winner Marcus Camby. Flint succeeded Calipari and guided the Minutemen to 86 wins over five seasons before winning 245 games from 2001-16 at Drexel. He had spent the past three seasons as an Indiana assistant under Archie Miller.

UNDATED (AP) — Johnathan Abram’s physical play and loud talking made him a player Jon Gruden felt would be a tone-setter for the Raiders defense last season. Instead, the rookie safety injured his shoulder in the season opener and didn’t play again last season. Now Abram is one of several second-year players poised for a breakout season in 2020. Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, Pittsburgh receiver Dionate Johnson, New England edge rusher Chase Winovich and Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger are also on that list.