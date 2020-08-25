ABC’s Muir, Democratic convention on cable TV lead ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — In this pandemic shorn of much sports and entertainment, ABC ‘World News Tonight’ anchor David Muir has emerged as a star of the summer. His nightly newscast averaged 8.2 million viewers each night, a larger audience than any prime-time program on broadcast or cable television. In addition, Muir and Robin Roberts interviewed the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday, reaching 5.1 million viewers. The Nielsen company says, otherwise, Democratic convention coverage on cable networks MSNBC and CNN dominated the Nielsen ratings last week. With Democrats in the spotlight, MSNBC scored a rare win in the weekly ratings over Fox News Channel.