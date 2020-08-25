 Skip to Content

Infant fatally wounded when shots enter Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an infant struck by bullets that went into a Pittsburgh home has died from his wounds. Police responding to reports of shots fired around 6 p.m. Monday were directed by residents to a home where they found a year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there several hours later. An initial investigation showed the shots emanated from outside the home, then traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the infant. The child’s name wasn’t released. It wasn’t clear if the shots were purposely fired into the home or what spurred the shooting.

Associated Press

