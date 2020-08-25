Islanders take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Flyers

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: New York leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 4-0.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against Metropolitan Division teams. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Jakub Voracek has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.