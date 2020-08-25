Ithaca Police investigating pursuit, leads to shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired Monday.

The police department received reports of shots fired at approximately 5:42 p.m. Authorities say they arrived at the scene in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs at 513 N Cayuga St.

Officers say during the initial investigation, they learned there was an altercation between four people. Police say an adult male chased at least two younger male subjects in and around the 500 block of N Cayuga St. and fired shots at them.

They have not found any suspects, and no injuries have been reported. Police believe a newer model blue pickup truck was operated by an individual involved and may have fled westbound on Cascadilla St.

Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department.

