Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn back in race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Democratic candidate for the Kansas House who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon his campaign. A partly leader immediately suggested Tuesday that the House wouldn’t seat the candidate if he won. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweeted statement that many of the people who voted for him in the Democratic primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes. Frownfelter already has launched a write-in campaign for November but House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said he thinks it’s unlikely the House would seat Coleman.